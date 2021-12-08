Reward of $10,000 offered in murder investigation of New Orleans restaurant owner

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — Nearly two months after a restauranteur was murdered at his New Orleans home, police are hoping an increased reward will help locate the people responsible for his death.

Crimestoppers announced on Tuesday that up to $10,000 will be rewarded to those with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person who killed Richard Washington.

On the evening of October 14, Washington was reportedly followed home from work and shot to death in the backyard of his home in Marigny. NOPD reports the incident happened around 7:30.

A Crimestoppers flier details the murder of Richard Washington and the reward money looking to capture those responsible for his death.

Washington’s murder followed two days after the grand opening of his chicken restaurant, Wing Taxi, in the French Quarter.

The reward is paid half upon the arrest and half upon the indictment, according to a statement from Crimestoppers. Depending on the information received, the money may also be split up between reporters.

Anyone with any information regarding Washington’s death is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.