Retired deputy killed during domestic violence call brought back to Wilcox County

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Thursday morning procession moves the body of a retired Wilcox County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence incident.

The procession will begin in Pensacola. From there it will move to Escambia County, Ala. before moving on to Wilcox County.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday on Shamburger Road in the Yellowbluff community.

The sheriff says a woman ran out of the house followed by a man, later identified as Bill Bizzell, who was firing a gun.

Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the suspect is dead. It’s unclear if the suspect committed suicide or was killed by deputies.

Retired Wilcox County Sheriff Deputy Madison Nicholson was working as a process server and was on the call with the sheriff’s office. Nicholson was shot in the neck. Initial reports indicated he was being airlifted to a hospital in Mobile, but Nicholson was taken instead to Pensacola. He died while being transported to Sacred Heart.

Chief Deputy Trenton Gulley was shot and airlifted to a Pensacola hospital. Gulley is expected to recover.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey responded to the shooting on social media:

Tonight, my home county of Wilcox tragically lost retired Sheriff’s Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson who was shot and killed in the line of duty. A chief deputy was also treated for his injuries. We are reminded far too often the grave sacrifice our men and women in blue face each day to protect our communities. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is actively leading the investigation on this tragic situation. My prayers go out to his family and colleagues. Gov. Kay Ivey

The investigation continues. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.