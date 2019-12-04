UPDATE: Lockdown at Jackson State has been lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG/WJTV) — Jackson State University is now longer on lockdown. The official Twitter page of Jackson State University reports an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning.

Our sister station in Jackson WJTV reports the Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting. It happened in the 1100 block of Lynch Street around 11:00 a.m.

Police said the male victim was injured. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the university, the suspected shooter was in a black Honda Accord.

