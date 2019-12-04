UPDATE: Lockdown at Jackson State has been lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG/WJTV) — Jackson State University is now longer on lockdown. The official Twitter page of Jackson State University reports an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning.

Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

Our sister station in Jackson WJTV reports the Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting. It happened in the 1100 block of Lynch Street around 11:00 a.m.

Police said the male victim was injured. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the university, the suspected shooter was in a black Honda Accord.

Original tweet: