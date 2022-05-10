EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – During Tuesday’s press conference, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Casey and Vicky White did not have any help during their stay in Evansville. But the manager of the motel where they stayed said someone checked in for them.

The manager of Motel 41, Paul Shahh, said that he did not see Casey or Vicky White during their six-day stay at the motel, but if he did he would have called police. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm during their investigation the two fugitives paid a homeless man to check in for them.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday. Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, and Vicky White was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.