OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WKRG/WFOR) — According to CBS affiliate WFOR, a 2-year-old child was found dead in a van outside of an Oakland Park daycare. WFOR reports Oakland Park Fire rescue confirmed the 2-year-old was locked inside the van.

No word yet on how long the child was inside the van parked outside of the Ceressa Learning and Activity Daycare Center.

This is a developing story.