Remains found in Alabama identified as missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT) — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division Chief T.K. Waters confirmed Monday that the remains located in Demopolis, Alabama, have been identified to be 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

Waters said, “Today we can confirm that the remains are that of missing girl Taylor Rose Williams. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the AMBER alert.”

According to Waters, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

“This is a very intense, a very long, very detailed investigation.” Waters said. According to Waters, Brianna Williams is not cooperating with the police.

JSO Updates Taylor Rose Williams Case. Missing Person Case is now a death Investigation. Amber Alert cancelled.

Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 25, 2019

