GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Reimbursement is available for organic farmers in Mississippi that were certified in the last year or plan to become certified.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) announced a cost-share program Friday for producers and handlers that receive or renew certification between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

50% of the certification costs, up to $500, is eligible to be reimbursed. The completion must come from a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) accredited certifying agent in the areas of crops, wild crops, livestock and handling.

Applicants must submit:

Proof of valid certification issued by a USDA accredited certifying agent

A reimbursement application form

An itemized receipt that identifies allowable costs paid within the qualification period

An IRS W-9 form

Operations may receive one reimbursement per year. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis until they run out.

MDAC can be reached at 601-213-7542 or by emailing program manager Susan Lawrence at Susan@mdac.ms.gov.