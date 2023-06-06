BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Music fans were able to see the likes of Travis Tritt and Scotty McCreery during the Cajun Country Jam’s Memorial Day Festival in Denham Springs. On Saturday, May 27, they also witnessed the induction of a country music legend into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Randy Travis joined an illustrious group of musicians who have made it into the state’s music hall of fame.

Travis now has a place in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame among many others including Louis Armstrong, Elvis Presley, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Laine Hardy among many others, according to a news release. Louisiana Music Hall of Fame President and Executive Director Mike Shepherd inducted Travis into the hall during a ceremony at the festival.

Shepherd said, “Over the years Randy Travis has made many stops and new fans along the way in the great state of Louisiana.”

Jonathan Mailhes captured the ceremony in the pictures you see below.

Promotor Scott Innes said, “We are delighted and honored to have had Randy on our stage!”

The 64-year-old musician hails from North Carolina. Travis has received 46 nominations for various awards over the years and won 34 times, according to IMDb. The country music legend has also graced the big screen in movies like National Treasure: Book of Secrets and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.