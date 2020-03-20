Publix hiring thousands of new employees to meet COVID-19 outbreak demand

(WKRG) — Publix announced Friday that is it hiring thousands of new employees across seven states to meet the demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open positions at Publix include customer service roles at Publix stores as well as jobs at Publix’s nine distribution centers

The full news release is posted below.

Publix hiring retail and distribution associates

LAKELAND, Fla., March 20, 2020 — Publix is seeking to hire thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

Various positions are available at stores throughout the company’s seven-state operating area and at nine distribution centers located in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando, and Sarasota, Florida; Lawrenceville, Georgia; and McCalla, Alabama. The company encourages submissions from people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries who have recently found themselves unexpectedly without work. Interested individuals should fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.

Publix is continually recognized as a great place to work and a leader in the supermarket industry. The company has never had a layoff and has a strong culture of promotion from within, community involvement and environmental sustainability. In addition to career advancement opportunities, Publix offers an array of benefits to help full- and part-time associates obtain healthcare, further their education, save for retirement and enjoy discounts on numerous products and services. Eligible Publix associates also benefit from being owners of the company through profit sharing in the employee stock ownership plan and stock purchase plan.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is privately owned with 2019 sales of $38.1 billion. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

