SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A procession is planned for Friday to bring the body of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell home from Florida.

Caldwell drowned last week off the Gulf Coast of Florida in an apparent boating accident.

According to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, the procession will meet at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home in Pensacola and begin the procession north through Baton Rouge and up I-49 into Shreveport, where it will end at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Jewell Street.

Law enforcement units are expected to join the procession along the way and escort along the route.

Visitation is tentatively planned for Thursday, June 30 and the funeral is tentatively planned for Friday, July 1. More details are expected to be released on Monday, June 27.

Caldwell served as Shreveport’s City Marshall for 14 years and served a total of 25 years in law enforcement. He worked in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for five years before becoming a deputy with the Shreveport City Marshal Office and advancing to the elected position of City Marshal in 2008.