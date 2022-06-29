PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Members of the Pascagoula Police Department are asking people to show their support for a police K9 killed in the line of duty last week. K9 Exo and his handler, officer Prisock were tracking a suspect when the suspect shot at the officer and K9, hitting Exo. Exo was rushed to the emergency vet where he succumbed to his injuries.

A procession is planned for Friday. According to a Facebook post from Pascagoula Police:

Officers wIll travel from I-10 West to the Franklin Creek exit, South on Franklin Creek Rd. to Hwy. 90, West on Hwy. 90 to South on Verdon St. They will be coming through Pascagoula between 10:45-11:15am on Friday, July 1st, 2022.