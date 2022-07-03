PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) ⁠— Law enforcement officers from around the region gathered this week to pay their respects to a four-legged officer killed in the line of duty. A funeral procession and service were held Friday to honor the sacrifice of Pascagoula Police K9 Exo.

The police K9 was shot and killed more than a week ago when he and his handler were tracking a suspect. K9 handlers from Alabama were also there to pay their respects. A post on the Pascagoula Police Department’s Facebook Page says “This show of support says a great deal about what the Thin Blue Line represents…family and solidarity. Thank you for helping us bring K9 Exo home with the respect he deserves.”