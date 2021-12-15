Probable cause determined in fishing vessel fire off Pascagoula coast

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The National Transportation Safety Board has determined the probable cause of a fire that destroyed a fishing vessel in December 2020.

Lucky Angel pierside at Bayou La Batre, Alabama, before the accident. (Source: Julian
Price)

Investigators determined that the probable cause of the engine room fire aboard the fishing vessel Lucky Angel was the deterioration or chafing of wiring insulation, which caused arcing that ignited nearby combustible materials.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the Lucky Angel was about 20 miles off the coast of Pascagoula when the vessel caught on fire. The captain and two deckhands were rescued from a life raft by the Coast Guard. The vessel continued to burn for two days and eventually sank.

A precise cause of the fire could not be determined because the vessel was not salvaged.

Read the full report from the National Transportation Safety Board here.

