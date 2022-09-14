GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The rodeo comes to George County this weekend as a fundraiser for the volunteer fire departments.

Double Creek Rodeo Company out of Eutaw, Ala. will run the event. The rodeo event will bring in donations for 14 volunteer fire departments in George County. A portion of all the ticket sales and concessions revenue will be given to the departments.

Scheduled events include bareback saddle and bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and bull riding. Scoring at this event will be considered by the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association.

Gates open in the George County Fairgrounds at 5:30 p.m Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The fairgrounds are at 9162 Old Highway 63 South in Lucedale. Mutton busting is at 7 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.

Admission for adults is $15. Children aged 5 to 11 are $10. 4-years-old and under are free. Tickets are available in advance online or with cash at the gate.

The event is scheduled to return to the county in March as a biannual fundraiser.