Prison system hopes to break ground on new prisons in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is moving along with a plan to build three new prisons.

The prison system this week posted a “request for qualifications” from companies interested in building the facilities. The department wrote that it intends to gather qualified companies and then take proposals later this year

The department wrote that its goal is to break ground in mid-2020. The prisons would each house more than 3,000 male inmates.

Gov. Kay Ivey in February announced a plan to build three new prisons. The governor said the state will first gather proposals from companies and then decide how to proceed.

Ivey has presented new facilities as part of the solution to prisons beset with violence and overcrowding. Critics have said staffing levels are a more pressing concern.