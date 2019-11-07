President Trump confirms he will be coming for Alabama-LSU game

President Trump confirmed Wednesday he will be in Tuscaloosa Saturday to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the LSU Tigers.

Speaking at a rally in Monroe, Louisiana, the president said “by the way, this Saturday, I’m going to be at a certain game,” AL.com reports.

“Let’s see, it’s LSU vs. a pretty good team from Alabama,” Trump said as the crowd booed at the mention of the Tigers’ opponent.

“I’m a football fan and I hear you have a great quarterback,” he told the Louisiana crowd. “We’re going to see. I’m actually going to the game. I said that’s the game I want to go to. It will be tremendous. Two great teams.”