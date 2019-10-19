1  of  2
Prayer vigil held as search for missing girl continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Community members held a prayer vigil for a missing 3-year-old who police believe was abducted a week ago.

News outlets report family members and supporters gathered Saturday at St. James AME Church. The church is a few blocks from the housing development where the child disappeared.

Kamille McKinney disappeared last Saturday during a birthday party.

Police on Friday released surveillance video in the case. The video shows two children playing — one of them believed to be Kamille McKinney. One man walks by the children without stopping. Later, the children leave with a second man who walks with a distinctive limp.

Police said the second man is a suspect in the case, but they also want to speak with the first man as a potential witness.

