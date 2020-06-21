Prayer service for victims of Thomasville crash Sunday evening

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Later today the community is coming together to remember the lives lost this weekend in Thomasville. There will be a prayer service for the Brunson family at 3 Circle Church’s Thomasville Campus Sunday evening at 5.

In a Facebook video posted Saturday a church official said “The best thing for us to do right now is to come together and pray.” Megan Brunson and her mother Dianne were two of the three people killed in a crash on Highway 43 near Thomasville Friday night. This is a service to lift up the Brunson family and it’s opened to church members or anyone who wants to show their support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories