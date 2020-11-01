Power slowly returning to storm-ravaged McIntosh

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Zeta left its mark in Washington County, Alabama. People in McIntosh are gradually getting their power back after days in the dark.

Broken trees and broken powerlines are among the most common form of damage you’ll see in McIntosh. A large tree leaning over Topton Road is held up by utility lines. Every couple of miles there’s a crew trying to get power back. Some just got the lights back on.

“We’ve had quite a few storms blow through and I’ve not seen and nobody here has seen anything like this since Hurricane Frederic in 1979,” said homeowner Mike Eddings. Others are still waiting for the power to come back. Charles Reed is lucky enough to have a crew working right outside his front door.

“It’s been hard with no electricity, you can’t bathe, wash clothes or do much of anything,” said Charles Reed. The storm tore the roof off of Marcia Reed’s son’s home and flipped a travel camper in the front yard, just a mile away the storm pulled off this church porch roof and seemingly placed it on the ground gently.

“My reaction is how good God actually is, he just took the top of the porch and set it on the ground it could have been a lot worse I thank God it wasn’t that shows me it was a powerful storm and it has done way more damage than just this church,” said church member Angela Johnson.