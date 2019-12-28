Portion of Highway 43 in Jackson closed after accident downs power lines

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Highway 43 is closed in Jackson near Sears/Walmart due to a traffic accident that has caused power lines to come in the road.

To bypass 43, Jackson Police Department is requesting you take Allen Walker Road to Walker Springs Road or take County Road 3 (Winn Road) to Salt Works Road to access Highway 69. GHPD and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic.

