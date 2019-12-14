Popular podcast focuses on Alabama Democratic Party disarray

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the most popular podcasts on the internet is focusing on Alabama this week. Reply-All dropped three episodes this week focusing on the chaotic leadership battle within the state’s Democratic Party.

The series explores how the party fractured in the 1960s. The first episode explores the current leadership battle and why some party members feel either a lack of support or active opposition from their own party. They also talk about how many felt the party failed to capitalize on Doug Jones Senate win in 2017.

Reply-All generally reports on the Internet and the culture that arises from online communities and activities. You can listen here.

