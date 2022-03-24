GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County School District confirmed the George County School District police confiscated a weapon from George County High School student.

According to a news release, the GCSD Chief of Police received a call from a staff member of George County High regarding a possible weapon on campus. The administration of the campus and GCSD personnel followed all protocols when locating the weapon. The GCSD police responded quickly and secured the weapon.

GCSD says the student in possession of the weapon was referred to George County Youth Court at which time he was placed into detention pending a hearing. This incident is still under investigation.