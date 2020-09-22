Police search for suspect in bike theft

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Biloxi Police Department is looking for a man believed to be involved in the theft of a bicycle.

Police say the petit larceny occurred within the 100 block of Beach Boulevard Aug. 23.

The suspect is accused of loading the bike into the back of an blue SUV before heading east on the Biloxi/Ocean Springs Bridge.

