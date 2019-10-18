Police release surveillance video of new person of interest in 3-year-old’s kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Birmingham Police have released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case of missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
The surveillance video shows the person of interest frequenting the playground area of Tom Brown Village several times.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith is imploring the public to help identify the person.
