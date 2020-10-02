Police release photos of suspected jewelry thief

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police want you to take a good look at photos of a man they suspect stole jewelry from a kiosk in EdgewaterMall on Sept. 18. The man appears to have several tattoos on his arms and traveled in an older model gray or silver Chevrolet or GMC SUV.
If you recognize the man, please call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
