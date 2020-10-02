Police release photos of suspected jewelry thief

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama's beaches are open. "This is my lifeblood out here," says Janel Hawkins with Sand Castle University. "I love the sand. I use it not only as a business but as personal therapy."

That could be said for a lot of folks enjoying the sand and surf, something that has been missed over the last couple weeks and just in time, "We have had it planned for six months," for Becca Thornton's bachelorette weekend. "I'm happy that it wasn't affected by the storm and we were able to get back in here."