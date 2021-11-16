Police need help locating Biloxi musician who went missing from Martini’s Cocktail Bar

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a musician who went missing from Martini’s Cocktail Bar shortly after he set up his instruments.

Jordan Chalden, a jazz saxophonist, was last seen on Nov. 11. Police say Chalden went to Martini’s Cocktail Bar at 918 Howard Ave. in Biloxi, set up his instruments, walked outside, and has not been seen since.

Chalden’s vehicle, a 2015 Gray Chevy Silverado, with MS Tag HA41380, was seen later in the evening at about 10 p.m. on Cedar Lake Road.

His wife, concerned for his welfare, contacted Biloxi police on Nov. 16.





Chalden is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a clef on his inner right wrist. If anyone knows where Chalden can be found or may have seen him since the night of Nov. 11, call the Biloxi Police Department