Police looking for man in cell phone/electronic thefts

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are looking for what they’re calling an alleged theft suspect. The BPD released pictures of a man they’re looking for in the theft of a cell phone. The display model was taken January 14th from 2650 block of Beach Boulevad.

The man seen in the picture is also being referred to as an alleged suspect in several other thefts in surrounding cities.

He may be traveling in a red Hyundai mid-size sedan.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, or Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641.

