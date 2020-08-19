Police ID suspect in Biloxi credit card fraud

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — UPDATE (2:56 p.m. 8/19/20): Biloxi Police say the name the suspect suspected has been identified. Her name will be released at a later date because of the ongoing investigation.

Biloxi Police are asking for your help in identifying a woman believed to be involved in a petit larceny and credit card fraud in multiple locations.

Police say she’s been in several businesses in Bilxoi, D’Iberville, and Gulfport.

If you have any information, you can call The Biloxi Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

