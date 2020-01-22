Police investigating battery report outside Antonio Brown’s Florida home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – More legal woes for former NFL player Antonio Brown.
Police were called to Brown’s Florida home Tuesday following a call from a man who says he was attacked by Brown and Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt.
Holt was arrested at the scene on a battery charge.
But law enforcement has not been able to make contact with Brown.
A police source tells TMZ Sports, that Brown is accused of felony battery and burglary for an incident involving a moving truck driver, and police are working to get an arrest warrant and are trying to get Brown to surrender peacefully.
The investigation into the incident continues.
