Police in Enterprise, AL looking for missing senior

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police officers in Enterprise, Alabama are looking for a missing 70-year-old man. Oliver Charles Copeland was reported missing by his family at about 6:15 Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post: “Copeland was last seen around midnight at his residence in the Fox Hill subdivision off of Rucker Blvd. Copeland is occupying a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, silver in color, with Alabama tag number FF768. Oliver Copeland, who is suffering from dementia, believes he has family living in Valdosta, GA and is possibly traveling to that location.”

He’s a 6-foot tall black man weighing 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.