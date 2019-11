TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) -- In honor of fallen fire chief Dwain Bradshaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags at the State Capitol to be flown at half-staff today.

On Tuesday, DeSantis issued a memo for the flags also to be flown at half-staff at the Escambia County Courthouse in Pensacola, the City Hall in Pensacola, the Bellview Volunteer Fire Station #1 in Pensacola, and the Beulah Volunteer Fire Station #2 in Pensacola.