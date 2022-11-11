LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital and gaining access to a secure area where she allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards.

Photos of the suspect inside the hospital and her most recent social media photo have been released by police.

Lakeshia Kennedy is being sought for felony theft in the incident that occurred Sept. 1 at a Lafayette hospital.

Police say a further investigation determined that Kennedy committed the same crimes from July to Oct. 2022 from Gulfport, Mississippi, to Opelousas, Louisiana.

If you have any information on Kennedy’s whereabouts, contact Lafayette Police at 337-232-TIPS (8477) or dial 911 from wherever you are.