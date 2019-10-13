Police: Girl, 3, kidnapped from Alabama birthday party

State / Regional

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a birthday party in Alabama.

Police issued an Amber Alert late Saturday after someone in a dark SUV grabbed Kamille McKinney while she was outside with friends about 8:30 p.m. and drove away.

The alert says Kamille, whose family calls her “Cupcake,” is 3-feet (91-centimeres) tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt and had yellow, white and blue bows in her hair.

Birmingham Deputy Chief Scott Praytor told Al.com that investigators are asking any homes or businesses in the Avondale area near the Tom Brown Village public housing complex to share surveillance camera footage with police.

Praytor says there is no indication the kidnapping is an issue over child custody.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories