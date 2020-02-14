BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a 23-year-old Florida woman neglected her dogs and then threw them in a trash bin when she found them dead.
Devonna Hinds was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty and improperly disposing of the dogs’ bodies.
A cleaning crew found the bodies in November and called police. Microchips linked them to Hinds.
She told investigators the dogs were dead when returned from vacation Nov. 22. A veterinarian concluded the dogs had been neglected for a long period of time.
A Boynton Beach animal cruelty investigator called it one of the most disturbing cases she’s worked on.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Just love and laugh and have fun’: Couples share advice after more than 50 years of marriage
- Pensacola man expects to buy thousands in cocaine, arrested instead
- Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility
- Police: Florida woman neglected dogs, tossed their bodies in trash
- 6 Baldwin County students selected for Austal USA apprenticeship program