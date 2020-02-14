Police: Florida woman neglected dogs, tossed their bodies in trash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a 23-year-old Florida woman neglected her dogs and then threw them in a trash bin when she found them dead.

Devonna Hinds was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty and improperly disposing of the dogs’ bodies.

A cleaning crew found the bodies in November and called police. Microchips linked them to Hinds.

She told investigators the dogs were dead when returned from vacation Nov. 22. A veterinarian concluded the dogs had been neglected for a long period of time.

A Boynton Beach animal cruelty investigator called it one of the most disturbing cases she’s worked on.

