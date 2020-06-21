Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirm one dead, one in hospital regarding standoff

UPDATE (3:21 PM) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirm that two people were shot.

A domestic call prompted officers to the scene where gunshots were heard and one person was found dead upon their arrival. The other was transported to Monroe County Hospital.

Monroe County Police is working the scene, according to MCSO.

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Monroeville Police Department and Monroe County Deputies are involved in a standoff at a home in Monroeville Sunday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright says someone is barricaded inside a home on North Mount Pleasant Avenue and they believe shots have been fired. It may have started around 1:30 this afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story with more information as we get it.

