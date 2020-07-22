Police chief: Father shoots intellectually disabled teen with BB gun

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor says a disabled teen was shot in the forearm by his father for leaving his bedroom.

A report was filed with Jackson Police Department Tuesday afternoon, but the incident is alleged to have occurred sometime last week at a home on Walker Springs Road.  The teen, who police say has an intellectual disability, was told to stay in his bedroom apparently as a punishment by his father, but came out and was shot with the BB gun in his forearm.

Taylor says a warrant will be signed against the dad for domestic violence, and DHR is following up to ensure the safety of the son.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories