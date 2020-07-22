Police chief: Father shoots intellectually disabled teen with BB gun

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor says a disabled teen was shot in the forearm by his father for leaving his bedroom.

A report was filed with Jackson Police Department Tuesday afternoon, but the incident is alleged to have occurred sometime last week at a home on Walker Springs Road. The teen, who police say has an intellectual disability, was told to stay in his bedroom apparently as a punishment by his father, but came out and was shot with the BB gun in his forearm.

Taylor says a warrant will be signed against the dad for domestic violence, and DHR is following up to ensure the safety of the son.

