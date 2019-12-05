Police chase of stolen UPS truck ends in shootout in south Florida

MIAMI (WKRG) — A police chase of a stolen UPS truck ended with gunfire in Miramar Thursday evening, according to CBS Miami.

CBS Miami reports the chase began in Coral Gables after an armed robbery that took place at a jewelers at 386 Miracle Mile.

Police say two suspects inside the truck are dead after being boxed in by traffic and at least 20 police officers involved in an exchange of gunfire at a busy intersection.

CBS Miami reports the suspects reportedly shot at police during the shootout, resulting in their deaths on Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road.

No officers were injured by the exchange of gunfire.

CBS Miami says no word on the condition of the UPS driver.