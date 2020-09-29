Police ask for help identifying man and woman in stolen BMW

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police have released photos of a man and woman they want to find who was allegedly seen in a stolen vehicle at the 1900 block of Beach Boulevard Aug. 27. According to a news release issued by BPD, the man parked the black 2006 BMW M3, walked into the business and took off when he saw police at the vehicle.
