Police: 1 dead in parking deck shooting at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) One person has been shot and killed at the north parking deck at Riverchase Galleria, according to Hoover police.

The incident happened on the fifth level of the parking structure around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim is described only as a white adult male. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The City of Hoover released a statement in regards to the incident:

“The City of Hoover Police Department is working a homicide investigation on the 5th-floor parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato has visited the scene in person and reports that the scene is secure. There is no threat to the public at this time. All other information about this situation will come from the Hoover Police Department.”

This is an ongoing investigation.



