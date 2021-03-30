Poarch Creek Indians help Alabama with COVID-19 drive-through vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is set to assist the State of Alabama with COVID-19 vaccine distribution to rural communities in Escambia County. On Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1, Alabamians can drive through a vaccine clinic at the Tribe’s Reservation to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be on the reservation, which is off Exit 54 of U.S. 65-N. Both clinics will be a drive-through from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals who receive their first dose on March 31 will come back on April 21, and those that receive their first dose on April 1 will come back on April 22. Individuals do not need an appointment.

To get to the site of the clinic, they will enter the Reservation through Parades Way, either right before or right after passing the Tribal Administration Building at 5811 Jack Springs Road. There will be signs and staff from the Tribe directing individuals to the correct place. You will also find a map attached.

The State of Alabama’s eligibility requirements can be found here. There is no cost to receive the vaccine. The State will provide 1,200 doses of the vaccine for each day this week. The vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. To expedite the process, individuals can print out the forms to bring here. There will be forms on-site if individuals do not print and bring these.