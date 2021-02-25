Poarch Band of Creek Indians looking to build $541 million Virginia casino resort

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is looking to build a $541 destination casino resort in Virginia.

Wind Creek Hospitality announced Wednesday it has formally submitted a proposal to the City of Richmond, Virginia to serve as their Preferred Casino Gaming operator to develop, construct and operate a destination resort in the city.

The two-phase project includes 100,000 square feet of casino gaming space with 2,500 slot machines and 120 table games, two 252 room hotel towers, seven food and beverage outlets, a spa, indoor pool and fitness center, and a 67,000-square-foot family-friendly entertainment center.

“We operate several regional and destination casino resorts domestically and in the Caribbean, and feel that our expertise in gaming, our focus on diversity and strongly partnering with the communities we serve gives us an unmatched edge against our competition,” Arthur Mothershed, EVP of Business Development and Government Affairs for Wind Creek Hospitality, said in a release.

Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.