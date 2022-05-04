LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Power will conduct a planned power outage in some areas in Lucedale Tuesday, May 10.

The power outage will affect homes and businesses starting at 143 Winter Street to Church Street, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale. 143 Winters Street is also the former Mcleod Tire Company building.

The power outages will not affect Goerge County Middle School or L.C. Hatcher Elementary School, according to the post. Planned power outages are needed when crews have to make upgrades or repairs to power systems.

The power outages allow crews to work safely. The outage will last from 6 a.m. to noon, according to the post.