Pilot injured during Louisiana State Police helicopter crash in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana State Police helicopter pilot was injured on Wednesday when a mechanical failure caused a crash at the South Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales, La., more than 20 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

The pilot was forced to into an emergency situation when the 1986 Bell 206 B-3 malfunctioned.

According to a LSP report, the aircraft sustained significant damage and the LSP Pilot was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation into the suspected mechanical malfunction and aircraft crash.

This incident remains under investigation.