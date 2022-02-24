PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a mother and a man after her two-year-old child died.

Investigators said they responded to 1058 U.S. Highway 98 East after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. Dispatch was told the child had choked and was not breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital where he died. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the death and began an investigation with the Mississippi Child Protective Services (CPS).

A two-month-old child who was also at the home was admitted to the hospital. During the investigation, deputies determined that both children were under the care of Demeatrice Ashley, 22, who was the father of the two-month-old.

Due to the child’s injuries, Ashley was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

On February 22, an autopsy determined the two-year-old died due to blunt force trauma. The charges against Ashley were upgraded to first degree murder, along with felony child abuse. Ashley is being held until his initial appearance in the Pike County Justice Court.

Demeatrice Ashley (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kiara Scott (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, deputies said they determined there was ongoing child abuse.

The mother of both children, 22-year-old Kiara Scott, was charged with one count of felony child abuse and booked into the Pike County Jail on February 23, 2022. She is being held until her initial appearance in the Pike County Justice Court.