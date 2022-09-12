BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest for its 2023 calendar.

Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood.

Submitted images must be a high-resolution JPEG or .jpg file, 3 MB or greater in size, 300 dpi and a horizontal format.

Entries may be emailed to publicaffairs@dmr.ms.gov by Oct. 28, along with the photographer’s first and last name, phone number, brief description or title of the photo and where it was taken.

For all photos submitted, photographers maintain copyright; however, photographers authorize MDMR to maintain use of all photos submitted in promoting or marketing in any future publications.