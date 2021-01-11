PHOTOS: Pictures of snow in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Snow fell in the Jackson-metro area starting Sunday night and into Monday morning. 12 News viewers shared pictures of the snow.
If you have pictures of the snow that you would like to share, please sent them to news@wjtv.com.
