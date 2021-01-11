PHOTOS: Pictures of snow in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Snow fell in the Jackson-metro area starting Sunday night and into Monday morning. 12 News viewers shared pictures of the snow.

  • Courtesy: Jennifer Hampton
  • Courtesy: Stephanie Preston
  • Courtesy: Justice Bates
  • Courtesy: Suzanne Hoffman
  • Courtesy: Joey Beavers
  • Courtesy: Lakisha Johnson
  • Courtesy: Barbara Hill
  • Courtesy: Christina Chandler
  • Courtesy: Amanda Byrd
  • Courtesy: Britnie Carmouche
  • Courtesy: Wendy Walker
  • Courtesy: Debra Hartley
  • Courtesy: Becky Henson
  • Courtesy: Katangelia Davis
  • Courtesy: Daniel Gibbs
  • Courtesy: Angela Rankin
  • Courtesy: Bethany Edwards
  • Courtesy: Jeanessa Frazier
  • Courtesy: Nicole Foster
  • Courtesy: Anna Farish
  • Courtesy: Blake Levine

If you have pictures of the snow that you would like to share, please sent them to news@wjtv.com.

