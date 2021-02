JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Icy conditions have been reported across Mississippi on Monday, February 15. Several school districts have canceled class or moved to virtual instruction due to the weather.

Take a look at the slideshow below of the icy conditions in Central Mississippi:

Icy conditions in Natchez. Courtesy: Justin Burks

Icy conditions in Lincoln County. Courtesy: Dehna Maxie

Ice outside 12 News Station. Courtesy: Jade Bulecza

Icy conditions in Walthall County. Courtesy: Amanda Hahn

Courtesy: 12 News Live Eye Camera of Jackson

Icy conditions in McComb. Courtesy: Sabrina Adamson

Icy conditions in McComb. Courtesy: Sabrina Adamson

Icy conditions in McComb. Courtesy: Sabrina Adamson

Icy conditions in metro area. Courtesy: Willie Brown

Icy conditions in metro area. Courtesy: Tai Takahashi

Icy conditions in metro area. Courtesy: Tai Takahashi

Icy conditions in Lawrence County. Courtesy: Samantha Shepherd

Icy conditions in McComb. Courtesy: Craneisha Moses

Icy conditions in McComb. Courtesy: Craneisha Moses

Icy conditions in McComb. Courtesy: Craneisha Moses

Icy conditions in McComb. Courtesy: Sabrina Bedwell

Icy conditions in McComb. Courtesy: Sabrina Bedwell

Courtesy: Coy Booth

Courtesy: Coy Booth

Courtesy: Coy Booth

Courtesy: Stephanie Preston

Courtesy: Stephanie Preston

Courtesy: Stephanie Preston

Courtesy: Lucius Lewis

Courtesy: Lucius Lewis

Courtesy: Lucius Lewis

Courtesy: Lucius Lewis

Icy conditions in Rankin County. Courtesy: Clay P.

Icy conditions in Natchez. Courtesy: Angela Pelt

Icy conditions in Anguilla, MS. Courtesy: Jasmine Stewart

Icy conditions in Anguilla, MS. Courtesy: Jasmine Stewart

The Mississippi Department of Transportation also reported several accidents due to icy conditions.