PHOTOS: Flooding along Mississippi coast ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

WAVELAND, Miss. (WHLT) – As Tropical Storm Sally approaches the Mississippi coast, beaches and waterfronts in Waveland have already flooded.
There is also flooding in Bay St. Louis.
The Hancock County EMA issued a mandatory evacuation for low lying areas on Monday.
