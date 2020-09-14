PHOTOS: Flooding along Mississippi coast ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

Waveland, MS

Waveland, MS

Waveland, MS

Waveland, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS

WAVELAND, Miss. (WHLT) – As Tropical Storm Sally approaches the Mississippi coast, beaches and waterfronts in Waveland have already flooded.

There is also flooding in Bay St. Louis.

The Hancock County EMA issued a mandatory evacuation for low lying areas on Monday.

LATEST STORIES: