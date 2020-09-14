PHOTOS: Flooding along Mississippi coast ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

Waveland, MS

  • Waveland, MS
  • Waveland, MS
  • Waveland, MS
  • Waveland, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS

WAVELAND, Miss. (WHLT) – As Tropical Storm Sally approaches the Mississippi coast, beaches and waterfronts in Waveland have already flooded.

There is also flooding in Bay St. Louis.

The Hancock County EMA issued a mandatory evacuation for low lying areas on Monday.

