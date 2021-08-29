PHOTOS: 16 years since Hurricane Katrina devasted Gulf Coast

(AP) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, La., bringing floods that devastated New Orleans and coastal Mississippi.
A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it demolished oceanfront homes in Mississippi and caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans.
On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the region is about to be impacted by another powerful storm.
Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on track for a potentially devastating landfall on the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus.
The National Hurricane Center predicted Ida would become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds — that happened early Sunday ahead of an expected afternoon landfall.