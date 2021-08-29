PHOTOS: 16 years since Hurricane Katrina devasted Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, MS – SEPTEMBER 1: Firefighter Jerome Crenshaw wipes sweat away during a break from the recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina September 1, 2005 in Gulfport, Mississippi. Crenshaw is from the Miami, Florida area and he came along with other firefighters from across the country to assist in the recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Caldero plans to work for a couple of weeks before transitioning out. (Photo by Ross Taylor/Getty Images)

(AP) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, La., bringing floods that devastated New Orleans and coastal Mississippi.

Areas of the Ninth Ward in New Orleans are still flooded after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, 26 September 2005. New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin is allowing business owners back into the Central Business District (CBD) starting 26 September 2005. The CBD was not flooded by either hurricane. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 01: Survivors walk to high ground after being evacuated from high water to a highway September 1, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rescue efforts continue as officials in New Orleans fear the death toll from Hurricane Katrina could be in the thousands. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

New Orleans, UNITED STATES: Residents are rescued by helicopter from the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina 01 September 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. AFP PHOTO/POOL/David J. Phillip (Photo credit should read DAVID J. PHILLIP/AFP via Getty Images)

New Orleans, UNITED STATES: Hurricane Katrina survivors wait outside the Superdome and Convention Center in New Orleans 02 September, 2005. The New Orleans sports arena that housed hurricane refugees for five days in lawless squalor was finally emptied Friday, though many remained stranded with no immediate prospect of evacuation. While relieved to leave the confines of the Superdome, where many testified to pitch-dark nights of gunfire, rioting and rape, the evacuees found the devastated city outside offered little in the way of comfort. AFP PHOTO/JAMES NIELSEN (Photo credit should read JAMES NIELSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 02: Stranded victims of Hurricane Katrina rest inside the Superdome September 2, 2005 in New Orleans. Thousands of troops poured into the city September 2 to help with security and delivery of supplies in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BILOXI, MS – SEPTEMBER 2: John Sanders of Biloxi spends a quiet moment on the once quiet, pristine stretch of Biloxi beach on September 2, 2005 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Officials say the damage left by Hurricane Katrina could take years to undo. (Photo by Marianne Todd/Getty Images)

New Orleans, UNITED STATES: People waiting to be evacuated from the Superdome take cover after the National Guard reported shots being fired outide the arena 03 September ,2005, six days after hurricane Katrina hit the city. Some 3,000 people are still believed to be outside the Superdome. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 03: A man pulls a canoe down a flooded street in the hard-hit Chalmette community of Saint Bernard’s Parish September 3, 2005 in New Orleans. Today was the first day rescue workers searched the Chalmette community as evacuations began in the area. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 09: Houses are seen submerged under water September 9, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Thousands of residents of the Gulf Coast are still without electricity or access to basic amenities after the devastating hurricane swept through the area twelve days ago, likely claiming the lives of thousands. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 29: An overturned car sits in front of the Superdome in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Katrina made landfall just east of the city at about 6:00 am (EST) with winds of over 140 mph. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 29: People come out of their homes to a flooded street after Hurricane Katrina hit the area with heavy wind and rain August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Katrina was down graded to a category 4 storm as it approached New Orleans. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 29: Water comes up to the roof of homes after Hurricane Katrina came through the area with high winds and water on August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Katrina was down graded to a category 4 storm as it approached New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 29: A dog waits on the side roof of a house to be rescued by workers after Hurricane Katrina tore though the area with high wind and rain on August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Katrina was down graded to a category 4 storm as it approached New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 29: In this handout photo, Flooded neigborhoods can be seen as the Coast Guard conducts initial Hurricane Katrina damage assessment overflights August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Others watch from below as the children are among many New Orleans citizens to be rescued from their rooftops due to flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina. Katrina made landfall as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds in excess of 135 mph. (Photo by Kyle Niemi/US Coast Guard via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 30: A woman is carried out of flood waters after being trapped in her home in Orleans parish during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina August 30, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Katrina made landfall as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds in excess of 135 mph. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

AUGUST 30: A neighborhood east of downtown New Orleans remains flooded August 30, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Approximately 100 people are feared dead and estimates put the property loss at nearly $30 billion as Hurricane Katrina could become the costliest storm in US history. It is estimated that 80 percent of New Orleans is under flood waters as levees begin to break and leak around Lake Ponchartrain. (Photo by Dave Einsel/Getty Images)

AUGUST 31: In this handout photo provided by the White House, U.S. President George W. Bush looks out over devastation from Hurricane Katrina as he heads back to Washington D.C. August 31, 2005 aboard Air Force One. Bush cut short his vacation and returned to Washington to monitor relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Paul Morse/White House via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 30: People walk through high water in front of the Superdome August 30, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Thousands of people are left homeless after Hurricane Katrina hit the area yesterday morning. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 30: Canal Street is flooded a day after Hurricane Katrina blew through August 30, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Devastation is widespread throughout the city with water 12 feet high in some areas. Hundreds are feared dead and thousands were left homeless in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida by the storm. Looting has been reported in New Orleans, mostly empty due to the storm. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 31: A Military truck drives down a flooded Canal St. August 31, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Devastation is widespread throughout the city with water approximately 12 feet high in some areas. Hundreds are feared dead and thousands were left homeless in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida by the storm. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 31: Two men paddle in high water after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area, August 31, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Devastation is widespread throughout the city with water approximately 12 feet high in some areas. Hundreds are feared dead and thousands were left homeless in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida by the storm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 31: Daryl Thompson holds his daughter Dejanae, 3-months, as they wait with other displaced residents on a highway in the hopes of catching a ride out of town after Hurricane Katrina August 31, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Thompson and thousands of others were looking for a place to go after leaving the Superdome shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 01: Police watch over prisoners from Orleans Parish Prison who were evacuated from their prison to the highway due to high water September 1, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rescue efforts continue as officials in New Orleans fear the death toll from Hurricane Katrina could be in the thousands. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 24: A military helicopter drops bags of sand onto the breach in the repaired Industrial Canal levee next to homes in the Lower Ninth Ward September 24, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Lower Ninth Ward was flooded again when waters overflowed a levee on the Industrial Canal as Hurricane Rita passed through the Gulf of Mexico on September 23, just over three weeks after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the region. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 31: Two men paddle in high water in the Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area August 31, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Devastation is widespread throughout the city with water approximately 12 feet high in some areas. Hundreds are feared dead and thousands were left homeless in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida by the storm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – AUGUST 30: People are taken ashore in a boat after being rescued from their homes in high water in the Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina struck August 30, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Devastation is widespread throughout the city with water approximately 12 feet high in some areas. Hundreds are feared dead and thousands were left homeless in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida by the storm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

New Orleans, UNITED STATES: A plea for help appears on the roof of a home flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, 04 September 2005. New Orleans began counting its dead 04 September as US troops turned to the gruesome task of harvesting bloated corpses from the hurricane-torn city’s flooded streets and homes. AFP PHOTO/POOL/Robert GALBRAITH (Photo credit should read ROBERT GALBRAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

People are stranded on a roof due to flood waters from Hurricane Katrina 30 August 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is estimated that 80 percent of New Orleans is under flood waters as levees begin to break and leak around Lake Ponchartrain. AFP PHOTO/POOL/Vincent Laforet (Photo credit should read POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it demolished oceanfront homes in Mississippi and caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans.

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the region is about to be impacted by another powerful storm.

Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on track for a potentially devastating landfall on the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

The National Hurricane Center predicted Ida would become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds — that happened early Sunday ahead of an expected afternoon landfall.