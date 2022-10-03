GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe tampered with phone lines in the Bexley community.

Deputies were called to Bexkely after a man was spotted tampering with phone lines. When deputies arrived, they saw the man standing by a maroon truck. The man ran from deputies into a wooded area.

Deputies searched the woods but weren’t able to find him. Investigators recovered several tools and cables found scattered next to the truck. Cables were also found cut and rolled in the back of the truck, according to a news release from the GCSO.

Phone cables tend to get stripped, so the copper wiring inside can be scrapped and sold off, according to the release. Deputies believe James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, was the man spotted tampering with the phone cables.

McDaniel stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information about McDaniel’s whereabouts, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811 or the Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.